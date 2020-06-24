Madhya Pradesh: Indore Airport installs machines to maintain social distance

Indore: Maintaining physical distance is very important in the rescue from corona but it becomes challenging to maintain distancing at places like airport or railway stations. Keeping people's safety first, Indore Airport has installed a machine that will ensure passengers are maintaining social distance.

It was inaugurated by MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday. The machine installed at Indore Airport gives an alert sound and a message of staying away and safe when people come close to the prescribed distance. Indore is probably the first city where physical distance is being maintained at the airport using modern technology.

The MP on the occasion said that this technology can be extremely helpful in preventing corona. This machine will bring awareness among people at airport and they will take care of physical distance. Modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence has been used in this machine. Airport Director Arima Sanyal said that at present it is installed at the departure gate and can be installed at other parts of the airport as and when required.