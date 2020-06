Coronavirus in Indore: List of containment zones in the city as per IMC on June 24

As many as 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,461, including 3,290 discharged cases and 207 fatalities.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 1,78,014 active cases, 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,011 deaths.

Here is the full list of containment zones in the city as on July 24:

Balda Colony- Balda Colony, Samajwad Nagar, Wardhman Nagar, MOG Line

Chatripura- Chatripura, Arjunpura, Joshi Mohalla, Katju Colony

Malharganj- Malharganj, Raj Mohalla, Mahant Complex

Juna Risaala- Juna Risaala, Marathi Mohalla, Shastri Colony, Ahilya Paltan, Shankar Ganj

Sikandrabad Colony

Khajuri Bazaar- Khajuri Bazaar, Peer Gali, Bhoi Mohalla, Gafoor Khan ki Bajariya

Bada Sarafa- Bada Sarafa, Dhan Gali, Pinjara Baakhal

DRP Line

Snehlata Ganj- Snehlata ganj, Nayapura

North Toda- North Toda, Ranipura, Daulatganj, Haathipala

Jabran Colony- Jabran Colony, Marimata ka Bageecha, Alaa pura, Chandrabhaga, Bheemgir Gali

Nandlal Pura- Nandlal Pura, Koyla Bakhal, Bakshi Gali

Azaad Nagar- Azaad Nagar Main, Moosa Khedi, BHEL Colony, Netram Ka Bageecha

Govindnagar- Govindnagar Kharchaa

Kushwah Nagar- Kushwah Nagar, New Prince Nagar

Kamla Nehru Nagar Wadganga- Kamla Nehru Nagar, Shaheed Hemu Colony, Penjaan Colony, Shiromal Nagar, Kumharkhaadi, Durga Colony, Brahmbagh, Khadrakhedi

Janta Colony- Janta Colony, Chatrapati Nagar, Mahavir Nagar

Navlakha- Janki Nagar, Janki Nagar Extension, Ashok Nagar

Chandan Nagar- Chandan Nagar, Chandu wali Gali, Loha gate road

Sindhi/Sadham- Sindhi Colony, Sadhu Waswani Nagar, Jeevan Dee Colony

Khajrana A- Isaac Colony, Habib Colony, Sheh Shah Suri Nagar, Patel Nagar Daulatbagh

Khajrana B- Rajeev Nagar, Bengali Colony, Gandhi Gram

Khajrana C- Amaan Nagar, Samrat Nagar, Dilip Nagar, Daudi Colony Khijrabad

Patnipura, Malwa Mill- Patnipura, Goma ki Phel, Pancham ki Phel, Kaji ki chaal, Rustom ka Bageecha, Lala ka Bageecha, Nehru Nagar, Rupesh Yadav Nagar, Somnath Ki Chaal

Bhagirathpura- Bhagirathpura

Pardeshipura- Pardeshipura, Kulkarni ka Bhatta, Nanda Nagar, Janta Quarters, Adarsh Vijasan Nagar

Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow

Koyla Bakhal, Taal Mohalla, Luniyapura, Rajmohalla, Bhoi Mohalla, Gulaab Nagar/Khan Colony

Pigdambar, Harsola, Nagarparishad Mhow Ganv, Amrpaali, Banjari

Lashkar Line, Banda Basti, Gawli Palasiya

Nagar Parishad Manpur, Kaneriya