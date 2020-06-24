Madhya Pradesh: Medico demand general promotions or delay of exams

Nursing students rose voice against the injustice done to them and demanded either general promotions or postpone the dates of exams. “If an engineering student can get general promotions then why can’t we?” said a medical student. “We have received guidelines for the exams and soon will be given dates too. We too need to be safe and secure. Why hurry in our exams,” cited a student.

As per sources, both higher education and technical education departments are working on guidelines as per which students will be granted general promotions. “The biggest challenge for us is how to issue a pass degree to the students who are yet to clear previous (back papers) semesters,” said a professor.

hOWEVER, officials of both higher and technical education departments kept mum on the announcement of any further details, saying the guidelines will be issued in a couple of days.

There are approximately 17.77 lakh examinees at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the current academic session.