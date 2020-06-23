Madhya Pradesh: Religious leaders discuss corona challenges at UNICEF webinar

BHOPAL: The state’s religious and spiritual leaders discussed how to face the challenges of stigma and discrimination as the world fights with COVID-19.

The discussion was part of a webinar organised by Sphere India in partnership with UNICEF, WHO, Spandan (NGO) USAID and World Vision India. State UNICEF chief Michael Juma said the key to the success in anti- stigma and discrimination campaigns through promotion of correct information about COVID-19.

Pandit Devkarn Pandya stressed on the need to go beyond awareness and take initiatives in fighting the crisis. Islamic scholar Kaynat Kazi discussed the positive interventions by government and importance of focusing on tribal population.

BK Reena from Brahmakumari Prajapita Ishwariya Vidyayalaya stressed on fighting stigma and discrimination faced by affected and frontline workers.