Madhya Pradesh: Religious leaders discuss corona challenges at UNICEF webinar

BHOPAL: The state’s religious and spiritual leaders discussed how to face the challenges of stigma and discrimination as the world fights with COVID-19.
The discussion was part of a webinar organised by Sphere India in partnership with UNICEF, WHO, Spandan (NGO) USAID and World Vision India. State UNICEF chief Michael Juma said the key to the success in anti- stigma and discrimination campaigns through promotion of correct information about COVID-19.
Pandit Devkarn Pandya stressed on the need to go beyond awareness and take initiatives in fighting the crisis. Islamic scholar Kaynat Kazi discussed the positive interventions by government and importance of focusing on tribal population.
BK Reena from Brahmakumari Prajapita Ishwariya Vidyayalaya stressed on fighting stigma and discrimination faced by affected and frontline workers.
Pandit Ramesh Sharma spoke about providing support to affected population emphasising on promotion of local goods and services.
Buddh Bhumi Dhammdhut Sangha chairperson Bhante Shakayputra Sagar Thero spoke on the need to reduce fear and discrimination. Guna city quazi Dr Kaazi Nurulla Yusufzhai said one needs to show compassion for affected people and talk of physical distancing.
Dr Azar Baig of Jamait-e-Islami said preventing stigma and discrimination is important while managing social distancing. Sikh religious leader Neeru Singh Gyani Jagjeet Kaur spoke on the need to show empathy for affected and says no to any discrimination.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)