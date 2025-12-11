Indore News: IMC Officials Use Traditional Dhols To Urge Public Participation in Lok Adalat | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for December 13, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a unique outreach campaign to inform citizens about the up to 100 percent surcharge waiver on property tax and water tax.

On Wednesday, a team from IMC reached the Rajwada market area carrying dhols and yellow rice (peele chawal), traditionally used in Madhya Pradesh to invite guests to weddings. Officials visited shop-to-shop, offering peele chawal to traders while inviting them to take advantage of the one-day tax settlement opportunity.

IMC ARO Anil Nikam, accompanied by officials and employees, led the initiative. A vehicle displaying information on the National Lok Adalat and the tax rebate drove through the area while dhol players drew public attention. Officials informed shopkeepers about the special concession being offered on December 13 and placed peele chawal in their shops as a symbolic invitation.

We are inviting taxpayers just as people are invited to weddings-- with peele chawal. This is possibly the first time in Madhya Pradesh that such an initiative has been used to encourage citizens to clear their dues, officials said.

The IMC has appealed to all taxpayers with pending dues to visit their respective zonal offices or the headquarters on December 13 to avail themselves of the special waiver on surcharges for property tax and water tax.