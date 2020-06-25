Madhya Pradesh: CBSE class 12 students stand with the decision to appear or opt-out of exams

Indore: The power to decide whether they want to attempt Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII board examination or not, now rests with students as the board grants them decision to appear or opt out. This was announced by the board following its statement given to the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.

Further, CBSE cancelled pending class X examinations, which were scheduled in July.

In response to the top court’s question on whether it will allow class XII students to appear for the exam or opt out, the board said that class XII students will be given a choice to opt out of the exam.

As per the announcement, those students who choose not to appear for remaining papers will be assessed on the basis of the last 3 exams.

SC has asked the Board to release the notification indicating the scheme for internal assessment. The Board has said that it will notify the same tomorrow.

“Exams for Class 10 stands cancelled. They don’t have to give any exam,” CBSE said.

For those students who will opt to appear for the exam, the CBSE said to the top court that the exam will be held when the situation is conducive.

CBSE said that the result will be declared in mid-august. Regarding the new academic session, the board said that if the exams are held in August, the new academic session will begin in September.

What does the Supreme Court say?

• CBSE should issue notification regarding the 12th exam.

• Now be given the option of internal assessment and the remaining papers later.

• The date for declaring the result should be stated.

• Center will clear the situation on how the examinations will be done in the State Board.

• Supreme Court will hear again on Friday at 10:30 am.

CISCE follows CBSE & cancels ICSE exams

Further, CICSE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) tells SC that it is agreeable to the scheme proposed by CBSE and it will follow the same scheme.

We will follow the same pattern as proposed by CBSE and we will notify it for our students, CICSE said.

As per SC orders, CISCE Board is “at the liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and follow its own informed decision.”

SC adjourned the hearing for today by two days until 25th Jun 2020, following CBSE Board’s request for the same.