CBSE, ICSE exams cancelled - latest updates

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) on Thursday decided to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams.
ICSE doesn't agree to give the option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.
The apex court was hearing a petition, filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, seeking directions to cancel the remaining CBSE exams in view of the health risk of coronavirus infection. The apex court was also hearing a similar petition regarding the ICSE exams.
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), through its counsel Jaideep Gupta, also informed the court that it will also cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams. However, it submitted that it does not agree to give the option to students to give the exam later.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard X and XII exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 situation. The government said it has also decided not to conduct its own university exams for final year students in the state in the wake of the pandemic.
CBSE exam:
Meanwhile, The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class XII students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.
The top court was also informed that the students will have the liberty to opt either for the examinations, to be conducted later, or go with the assessment process based on past performance. The court was hearing pleas seeking scrapping of remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020
The JEE Main is currently scheduled between July 19 and July 23. Students and parents have taken to Twitter calling for the exam to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is conducting the JEE main exam is yet to take a decision on the matter.
While NEET, which is a crucial exam for the careers of medical students, is currently scheduled for July 26. But, the NTA which also conducts the NEET exam is yet to take a final call.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)