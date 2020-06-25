CBSE, ICSE exams cancelled - latest updates

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) on Thursday decided to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams.

ICSE doesn't agree to give the option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court.

The apex court was hearing a petition, filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, seeking directions to cancel the remaining CBSE exams in view of the health risk of coronavirus infection. The apex court was also hearing a similar petition regarding the ICSE exams.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), through its counsel Jaideep Gupta, also informed the court that it will also cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams. However, it submitted that it does not agree to give the option to students to give the exam later.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard X and XII exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 situation. The government said it has also decided not to conduct its own university exams for final year students in the state in the wake of the pandemic.

CBSE exam:

Meanwhile, The Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they would be conducted later.