VIDEO: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Emotional Welcome As He Reaches Home After SC Grants Interim Bail To Delhi CM In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received an emotional welcome as he reached home after coming out of Tihar jail | X | ANI

Arvind Kejriwal, who walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to the Delhi chief minister in the liquor policy case, received an emotional welcome as he reached home. The Delhi CM touched the feet of his old parents who were emotional to see their son back from the jail.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India, with conditions, granted bail to Kejriwal. However, the bail has been granted till June 1.

Speaking after coming out of the jail, Arvind Kejriwal addressed AAP workers and supporters and announced that there would be a press conference at the party headquarters on Saturday (May 11) at 1 pm. "All the 140 crore people will have to fight against dictatorship," said Kejriwal to the workers, giving a sneak peek into his campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the coming days.

He also remembered Lord Hanuman and said that it was because of the blessings of Hanuman ji that he was out of the jail. He also thanked the Supreme Court judges.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which alleged that the Delhi CM received kickbacks after the Delhi policy for liquor was tailored to benefit select businessman.