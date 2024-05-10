Digvijaya Singh Slams CM Mohan Yadav Over Barking And Selling Toothpaste Remark

Barwani/Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a fiery statement, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh hit back at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent remarks, refuting allegations of Congressmen "barking and selling toothpaste".

Singh stated that those who lack substantial issues for debate resort to name-calling, highlighting BJP's failure to address key concerns such as unemployment, atrocities on women and inflation.

Singh also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing claims of Ambani and Adani funding Congress through tempo loads of cash as a "big lie". Regarding the impact of increased voting percentage on Congress, Singh noted that the influence varies based on various factors.

Addressing allegations against him, Singh clarified his bail status, attributing it to false accusations. He accused BJP of using fear and intimidation tactics, citing instances of harassment against Congress leaders. Singh further criticised the BJP leadership, alleging that the Modi family has become a haven for corruption, causing many corrupt individuals to flee in fear.

Singh lamented the current state of the Sangh Parivar, once highly respected but now, in his view, silent and complicit in corruption. He concluded by asserting that the organisation is led by workers, not sellable leaders, and criticised the BJP for promoting individuals accused of corruption to key positions.