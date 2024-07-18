Indore: Congress Leader Fumes Against Party Leaders For Welcoming Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Aminul Khan Suri expressed his outrage over local Congress leaders welcoming cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at the party’s city office. The controversy stems from Vijayvargiya making Akshay Kanti Bam withdraw his nomination against a BJP candidate in the recently-held general elections. Joining the tunes of senior Congress leader Ajay Chordia, Suri penned an open letter on Wednesday, questioning the actions of local leaders.

In his post on X, Suri accused ‘Phool Chaap Congressmen’ of welcoming Vijayvargiya, who he claims undermined democracy by coercing a Congress candidate to withdraw, leaving the opposition without a contender in the elections. ‘No Congressman present dared to ask him (Vijayvargiya) the question of starting dirty politics as why he snatched lakhs of voters of their right of choosing the candidate,’ Suri wrote.

Suri further alleged that Indore Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha was boasting his relations with Vijayvargiya and also revealed that MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari had instructed him to welcome Vijayvargiya and offer him tea and coffee.

‘The loyal workers of Congress are saddened to see that the person, who calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Pappu’ and pressurised Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate to withdraw his nomination, invited party leaders for tree plantation and they accepted it laughingly,’ he mentioned along with demanding AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take action against those who welcomed the BJP leader.

Chordia replies to party notice President of Congress’ Industry and Trade Cell Ajay Chordia has sent his reply to party leaders on the notice served to him for conducting a press conference against the party’s state leadership. ‘I have not said anything against the party high command as the state president and the in-charge is not the high command. It was not only my words but the feeling of thousands of Congress workers who are saddened by the weakening condition of the party in the state,’ he mentioned in his reply.