Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Secrecy Out, Peer's Match, Husband's Influence & More

Secrecy out

The wedding ceremony of an industrialist’s son has hogged the media headlines across the country. Senior leaders of all political parties – but for the Congress high command – took part in the wedding carnival. A few leaders of the MP Congress attending the matrimony have also cornered media attention. One such leader is known for having good relations with industrial houses. The politician is closely connected with the family which organised the function. On the other hand, the presence of another Congress politician, often seen with Rahul Gandhi in an aggressive posture, surprised many. A photograph of this politician sporting a Saafa (a headgear generally worn at wedding functions) went viral on social media. The shot indicates the politician is close to the industrialist. The Congress leader’s presence at the function for three days blew the lid off his social media posts. There are reports that the party high command is preparing a list of those who attended the function.

Peer’s match

Two leaders of the Congress are competing with each other to show to the high command: who is more active than the other in launching political movements against the government. Both of them wholeheartedly took part in a protest organised recently by the party. Immediately after the event, both tried to show through social media posts that one was more active than the other in the stir. One of them posted a few photographs in which he was being charged with water cannons by the police. When the supporters of the other leader saw the snaps, they posted the videos and pictures of their leader on social media. In one of the photographs, the leader was shown as a victim of tear gas shells. The shots and videos of both the leaders were sent to Delhi to show the party high command that they are the ones who are really giving a tough time to the ruling party. Before the agitation, the Amarwada assembly by-election was held. When the outcome was being declared and the Congress candidate was ahead of his rival in several rounds, the supporters of the duo gave credit for it to each of them. After a ding-gong battle, the Congress lost the election; but had the party won it, the supporters of the two leaders would have raced with one other to credit to each of the two.

Prestige intact

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP’s state president VD Sharma have saved the prestige of the party’s central leadership for the second time. After the Lok Sabha election, when the party lost some seats in most of the states, it won all the 29 seats in MP, which paved its way to form government at the Centre for the third time. In the recently held by-elections, when the party was defeated in most of the states, the leaders of MP kept the party’s reputation intact by winning one seat in MP. There were reports that the party candidate, who contested the election from Amarwada on the BJP ticket after quitting the Congress, was set to lose the by-poll. As part of the party’s strategy, the ruling dispensation strengthened the Gondwana Gantantra Party. This is the reason why it won the by-poll. Besides the party leaders, a woman minister played an important role in the victory. She left all other work and camped in Amarwada for several days. She brought the party workers together and made them work hard to ensure the victory.

Husband’s influence

The husband of a councillor or a Sarpanch has a lot of influence in politics, but there are gossips about a minister’s husband in the corridors of power. He behaves in his wife’s constituency as though he is the real minister. The way he issues directions to the officers it looks as if he is the minister and not her husband. He is also interfering in the daily working and pulling up a few officers of his wife’s ministry. The constituency of the woman minister is echoed with the stories of her husband. The minister’s detractors are keeping a watch on the activities of her husband. There are reports that the information about her husband’s activities has reached the leaders of the ruling party’s local unit. The minister may be advised any day to keep her husband off the department’s functioning. There are whispers that the minister is not on good terms with the party organisation, and her husband is blamed for it.

In a bind

A politician, who has switched over to the BJP from the Congress, may have got a cabinet berth. But his road to success in the assembly by-election – to be held for the seat he has vacated – is strewn with thorns. After his swearing-in ceremony as a minister, people think lest he should face the condition of Rajasthan’s Surendra Pal Singh who, despite being given a cabinet berth, lost the by-election. The MP’s minister is facing several challenges: one of them is the local BJP leaders’ refusal to support him. These leaders say because they have been roasting the minister for many years, they do not want to be seen with him. A Union Minister, quite influential in the constituency from where the minister has to contest the by-poll, is angry with him. Likewise, an important leader of the BJP is not with the minister. Only a former minister from this area is with him. Ergo he has to face his rival with the help of his old team members associated with the Congress. For rightful place Many politicians in the ruling party have become active after the Chief Minister hinted at appointing politicians to various posts in corporations and boards. As these politicians want a place in these corporations and boards, they have begun to please their god fathers in the party. They are sparing no effort to woo the BJP’s central leadership and get the blessings of the RSS office-bearers. To impress the senior members of the organisation, they are referring to the good work they have done for the party during assembly and parliamentary elections. The politicians or legislators who have not got a berth in the cabinet are making efforts to enter the corporations and boards. They fear if their efforts fall through, their peers –who switched over from the Congress to the ruling party before the parliamentary election – may usurp their rightful place. If that happens, their years of hard work will go astray.