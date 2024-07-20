Madhya Pradesh: Congress Closes Door For Those Who Switched Sides | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has closed its doors for those who deserted it during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the party is going to ensure partnership of socially and politically active women at every booth, sector, mandlam, block and district level activities.

These were some of the decisions taken during the Congress Parliamentary Affairs Committee held here on Saturday. The meeting that lasted for at least eight hours was chaired by All India Congress Committee general secretary Jitendra Singh and attended by Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and others.

Sources in the party said discussions were held over strengthening the organisation and plucking out shortcomings. Apart from this, protests on burning issues shall be evidence based and it should be ensured by the party leaders that people get connected with its movements.

The dedicated party workers will get an important place in the organisation. The new executive committee will see the amalgamation of youths, experienced hands and women. It will also have regional balance. Frontal party organisations, including NSUI and Youth Congress etc, will be made more efficient.

Seva Dal will start a training programme to connect more and more people with the party ideology. In box Shortcomings in Amarwara bypoll discussed The recent defeat of the Congress in bypoll in the Amarwara Assembly also surfaced during the meeting.

Contemplation was made of how GGP managed to get away so many votes and if polarisation could have been stopped at the right time then the result could have been something different. The discussion also took place over the upcoming assembly bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur.