'Bureaucracy Can Now Come In Knickers': Congress Responds Over Lifting Decades-Old RSS Ban

RSS | Representative Image

In recent developments, the Congress party has raised a significant claim regarding the participation of government employees in activities associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This assertion stems from a purported government order dated July 9, 2024, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension. According to Congress sources, this order signifies the removal of a long-standing restriction that allegedly barred government servants from involvement in RSS activities.

Controversy Surrounding the Purported Government Order

The authenticity of this order, however, remains a subject of scrutiny. While Congress leaders have disseminated the contents of the document, its veracity has not been definitively confirmed. BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, acknowledged the order and framed it as the withdrawal of an "unconstitutional" directive that had been enforced for 58 years. He emphasized that the Modi government has taken steps to rescind this historical restriction.

Historical Context

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underscored the historical background by referencing past governmental actions concerning RSS involvement. He highlighted previous directives dating back to 1966, which imposed limitations on government employees associating with organizations like the RSS. Ramesh also invoked the initial ban on the RSS by Sardar Patel in 1948, following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, although this ban was subsequently lifted under certain conditions.

Details of the Alleged Government Order

According to the purported order shared by Congress, the Ministry's communication dated July 9 refers to previous office memoranda from 1966, 1970, and 1980 that addressed the issue of government servants' participation in RSS activities. The order allegedly declares the removal of references to the RSS from these historical memoranda, effectively nullifying the restrictions outlined therein.

Congress Leaders React

The political response to this development has been diverse. Jairam Ramesh criticized the decision, highlighting the historical significance of past bans and implications on government neutrality. He also commented on the strained relations between the RSS and the current government, alluding to broader political implications.

Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhiji's assassination.



Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur.



In 1966, a ban was imposed - and rightly so - on government… pic.twitter.com/Lmq7yaybR4 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 21, 2024

In contrast, BJP's Amit Malviya welcomed the withdrawal of what he termed an outdated and unconstitutional restriction. He framed the move as correcting a historical anomaly, aligning with the ideological stance of the current administration.

The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place.



The ban was imposed… pic.twitter.com/Gz0Yfmftrp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 22, 2024

Public And Administrative Implications

The implications of this alleged policy change extend beyond the political realm. Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, emphasized the significance of the original order from 1966 and its subsequent withdrawal after 58 years. This discussion raises questions about the role of government employees in political or ideological organizations and the broader implications for administrative neutrality and public perception.

58 years ago, the Central Government had imposed a ban on government employees taking part in the activities of the RSS. Modi govt has withdrawn the order. pic.twitter.com/ONDEnS3Jmi — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) July 21, 2024

As debates unfold over the veracity and implications of the July 9 order, the discourse surrounding government neutrality, historical bans, and ideological alignments remains contentious. Both Congress and BJP leaders have articulated contrasting views on the significance and legitimacy of the purported withdrawal of restrictions on RSS participation by government employees.