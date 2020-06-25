Indore: Health Minister Narottam Mishra visits COVID-19 patients, ensures them of complete help from the government

Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra paid a visit at the Indore situated Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday. Wearing PPE kit, he interacted with the corona patients admitted in the COVID-19 wards. Accompanied by Water Resource Minister, Tulsi Silawat, the Home Minister inspected the entire ward and talked to the COVID patients and figured out the information related to their treatment.

He ensured the patients that they will get all the support from the government and their treatment will be done with ease. He urged them to be patient and not panic.