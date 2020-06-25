Indore: Health Minister Narottam Mishra visits COVID-19 patients, ensures them of complete help from the government

Home and Health Minister Narottam Mishra paid a visit at the Indore situated Aurobindo Hospital on Thursday. Wearing PPE kit, he interacted with the corona patients admitted in the COVID-19 wards. Accompanied by Water Resource Minister, Tulsi Silawat, the Home Minister inspected the entire ward and talked to the COVID patients and figured out the information related to their treatment.
He ensured the patients that they will get all the support from the government and their treatment will be done with ease. He urged them to be patient and not panic.
Dr. Vinod Bhandari, including Aurobindo Management, informed the Home Minister about the treatment. The minister also held a meeting with officials regarding the corona pandemic. A large number of administrative officers including the Collector, IG, along with the Home Minister also reached the hospital.
Earlier on 23 June, the Home Minister, who reached Ujjain, visited PTS and met the patients being treated for coronavirus. Mishra said that there is no need to fear of corona in the state. He said that we have a recovery rate of 78 percent. Therefore, one needs to be careful and afraid. After seeing Mahakaleshwar, he said that the government has promised to provide free treatment to the patients testing COVID-19 positive. “I stand with my brothers and sisters in this crucial time of pandemic and I will always be,” said the minister.
