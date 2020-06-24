Bhopal: Market to remain open till 9 pm, traders not amused

BHOPAL: The Bhopal collector on Wednesday permitted the markets to remain open till 9 pm, however, the decision failed to amuse the traders who terming the relaxation as paper formality stated that it would reap no benefit to business class.

They argued that since night curfew comes in force sharp 9 in the evening, allowing shops to remain open till that very time serves no purpose.

Earlier, the shopkeepers were allowed to carry out their business till 8.30 as they were expected to reach their home before 9:00pm when the night curfew comes into effect. As per the Central guideline, the night curfew remains in force from 9pm-5 am and all movement, except emergency, are prohibited during the night hours.

Allowing half-an-hour time extension, the collector Avinash Lawania issued fresh orders permitting traders to operate their establishment till 9.00 pm. The change in timing doesn’t change anything for us rather there are chances that we might end up violating the curfew norms, maintained traders. Keeping the market closure deadline same as the beginning of the curfew hour gives us hardly any time to reach home safely before the curfew begins, they argues.