Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Curbs and restrictions continue to hamper business of small traders, vendors

BHOPAL: While the administration has allowed the malls, big businesses houses and major markets to resume their business, the vendors, hawkers, small time traders continue to suffer due to curbs and restrictions.

While the major markets and malls have been allowed to remain open till 8 pm, the small time traders and vendors who operate on roadsides or move around the city do not enjoy such liberty even under unlock 1.0.

Bhopal has over 85,000 unregistered vendors, and they are among the worst lot being hit hard by the corona-enforced lockdown. Even as many restriction shave been lifted after unlock 1.0, these vendors continue to suffer with administration continuing with the restrictions on their operating in markets.

The small-time traders though have been allowed to resume their business activities; however, they too are facing a lot of hardships. Police and civic body staff often misbehave with us and also customers alleging us of flouting guidelines, alleged the traders. The restriction on number of customers inside shop is hampering the business as the visitors not ready to wait move to other outlets, they rued.