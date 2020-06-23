Madhya Pradesh: Traders of Sarafa Bazaar in Indore seek permission to open the retail shops

Jwellers of Sarafa Market of Indore have pleaded for reopening the market. Looking at the arriving wedding season, traders have sought permission from the district administration to open the retail shops, so that they can retail their business.

After witnessing a complete shutdown for almost 3 months, the shop owners of the Sarafa Bazaar wish to open the market as the wedding season is arriving. The jewellers have divided the market into three zones and demanded opening of shops zone-wise to retail with conditions.

Indore Sarafa Association secretary Avinash Shastri said, “Unlike every other market of the city, we haven’t got the nod to operate the shops which is affecting our business to a great extent. As per the odd-even rule, we are ready to open the shops. We have requested the administration to grant us permission and we ensure to maintain and follow all the rules and regulations.”

Meanwhile, few of the traders disagreed with the odd-even system and preferred zone-wise pattern to open the shops. In the entire lockdown period imposed from March 22 due to the pandemic, the association had opened the shops only on June 11, 12 and 13 for documentation work.

Anil Ranka, vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Sarafa Association said,” If shops open, we may get some business owing to weddings that will extend until the first week of July. As many jewellery markets are open in other cities, customers are placing orders there and this is hurting our business.” There are close to 1,000 shops in Sarafa that caters mostly to rural customers from Indore and nearby areas. The association said prolonged shutdown has caused hefty loss to the jewellers and again demand will slowdown in monsoon due to lack of any festivals and auspicious days.