Indore: Junior Doctors’ Association raised the issue of PPE kits and N-95 masks

Indore: Continuing their protest against the poor quality of PPE kits and non-availability of N-95 masks in Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, junior doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma, on Monday.

In their complaint, Junior Doctors’ Association raised the issue of PPE kits, N-95 masks and the pending stipends, which they said was affecting their morale.

“Quality of PPE kits and masks given to us at hospitals is extremely poor and are no better than polybag wrapping and leads to suffocation, excessive perspiration that results in fainting while performing duties and one is forced to open the PPE to bring the victim back to consciousness, thus defeating the entire purpose of wearing the PPE” junior doctors said.

They also added that their day always starts with a tussle with persons who are responsible for distributing kits and other equipment to ensure our safety.

“Same applies to our residents working at MY Hospital which is a green hospital but many positive patients were found there due to which staff there had to be sent to quarantine. Thestipend of resident doctors has been pending and despite our repeated efforts, we haven't received it even during such a crucial time,” doctors added.

Divisional commissioner Dr Sharma assured the JDA that he would talk to the responsible officers to solve their issues.

Ward sealed after four patients found positive in MYH

A ward of Medicine Department at MY Hospital was sealed after four of the patients were tested COVID-19 positive. These patients were immediately shifted to MTH and the remaining patients admitted with them were shifted to a separate ward.

“These patients were admitted to the ward for treatment of other diseases. However, we had tested them for COVID as a precautionary measure and found four of them positive. They were asymptomatic and healthy,” HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said.

He added that some of the staff was also quarantined as a precaution and new patients are being admitted to other wards.