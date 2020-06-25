Madhya Pradesh: National Commission for Women seeks Jitu Patwari's clarification on the sexist tweet

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a clarification from an MLA in Madhya Pradesh on his sexist remark on Twitter in which he tried to draw an obnoxious analogy between daughters and several economic issues including inflation.
Taking suo-motu cognisance of the sexist remark made by Jitendra Patwari, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to him seeking his explanation at the earliest on the objectionable tweet made by him. The MLA tweeted that people have been hoping for a son but what they got instead was five daughters wherein he equated girls with issues such as inflation, unemployment and recession.
Condemning such "misogynistic" comments on daughters, the Commission in a statement said the tweet sent out a wrong message to the society. "It is very unbecoming of a political leader to make such demeaning and misogynistic remarks against girls."
A tweet by former minister and Congress leader had created a ruckus among the political as well as the netizens. Patwari, on Wednesday morning took to the twitter and said that PM Modi has given birth to five sons in need of one daughter. Citing five sons as Demonetisation, GST, Unemployment, Inflation and Financial crisis, and daughter -- Development, he said that in everyone can see the ‘sons’ but not ‘daughters’. Now the rhetoric intensified. Though he justified his statement stating that his tweets are being curbed by the opposition and used to serve their evil purpose and hide their weakness.
