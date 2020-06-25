Madhya Pradesh: Flight carrying 158 Indians stranded in UAE arrives in Indore

An Air Arabia flight carrying 158 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, arrived at Madhya Pradeshs Indore airport on Thursday, an official said.

The special plane of Air Arabia, that flew from Sharjah, landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here at 11 am, Indore health department's screening team in-charge Abdullah Farooqui said.

The 158 passengers who landed here hail from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, the official said.

The passengers underwent a medical checkup and their belongings were disinfected, he said.

Out of the total passengers, 66 belonging to Indore have been sent to a quarantine centre where they will be kept for seven days, the official said.

The other passengers have been sent to their native places, he added.