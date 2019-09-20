Top stories that dominated headlines today

MUMBAI:

Distance education admission deadline may be extended

Students aspiring to pursue further studies or seeking admission to the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), Mumbai University (MU), may have additional time to do so, as the institute is likely to extend the deadline beyond September 20, sources said.

The initial deadline was August 31 but the admission process is expected to continue. A senior IDOL official told The Free Press Journal, “We may extend the deadline further as there are a large number of students seeking admission.”

Mumbai: Locals reported gas leak smell across city, emergency teams tracing origin

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received several complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai on Thursday night.

A total of 29 complaints were received by the 1916 control room regarding an unknown odour, which has considerably reduced now. Reportedly, the odour started emerging after 10 pm from places like Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Powai, Ghatkopar and Andheri. After taking the cognisance of the complaints, the natural gas distribution company MGL said that emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received.

Mumbai: Teenager rapes 10 year old girl at Goregaon

Bangur Nagar police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a few DVDs. The teen was sent to a remand home and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Naya Nagar area in Goregaon (W). The arrested teenager, who is a resident of the same area, took his neighbour, a 10-year-old girl at his house on the pretext of giving her a few Bollywood song DVDs.

Mumbai: MBMC meet held under cop cover

A day after Shiv Sainik’s vandalised the municipal property over the issue of a delay in constructing an art gallery in the memory of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled the standing committee meeting on Thursday, amid a heavy security cover by local police personnel.

The apparent anticipation was the arrival of absconding Sena corporators, who have been charged for criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and damage of public property among other sections of IPC.

Mumbai: MHADA to redevelop 2000 slum hutments in Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put an end to speculation about redevelopment of Motilal Nagar slum area in Goregaon. It has planned redevelopment of 2000 hutments. Moreover, it will also receive extra 2500 homes that will be sold by lottery system to common people.

The redevelopment talks have been going on since months. Some people of Motilal Nagar have been opposing the plan and wants to redevelopment the slum on their own and some expects as MHADA plans. However, now it is clear that the redevelopment will be done by MHADA.

Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road, rescue operations underway

A portion of a four-storeyed building collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak Road here on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no person is trapped as the building was already vacated.

According India.com, the building collapsed at around 10:45 AM due to heavy rainfall in the region. Seven fire brigades vehicles along with several ambulances rushed to the spot. The building was immediately vacated and no person is believed to be trapped under the debris.

Our alliance with BJP alliance a certainty: Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena and BJP will contest the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections jointly, a senior Sena leader said here on Friday.

The alliance would be announced on or before BJP chief Amit Shah's Mumbai visit on September 22, Sena secretary Anil Desai told a TV channel. Desai's comments came on the sidelines of a meeting of senior Sena leaders held in Mumbai on Friday, to discuss poll preparations.

INDIA:

Maharashtra Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that certain places over Gujarat state and Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Coastal Karnataka," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Armed Forces must be ready to combat chemical-biological attacks: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the armed forces must be fully equipped to operate against chemical-biological attacks in the future. Singh was addessing a gathering at the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) here.

Gwalior-based DRDE is the only designated national laboratory recognised for verification of environmental and bio-medical samples by the international Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. It was designated and has been functioning as an independent laboratory since the past 45 years.

Stringent orders in Uttar Pradesh: No government ration if one fails to pay electricity bills

Stringent orders of District Magistrate (DM) in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have virtually robbed local residents of their basic civil rights.

An unprecedented order of DM, Jaunpur on Wednesday says that no application relating to any welfare scheme of government including distribution of subsidised ration, would be entertained, if the resident has not paid his/her electricity bill.

The letter (ef 2162 dated 18/09/19) of the DM, Arvind Mallapa Bangari instructs all key officials of the district administration that from October 1 next, no resident would be entertained by the state government if he fails to produce his latest 'remit paid slip' of electricity bill.

Single-use plastic ban to be implemented by government in phases: Report

While the country is bracing up for single-use plastic ban, now reports have surfaced saying that the ban will be carried out in several phases, with officials ruling out an outright ban, reported the Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 World Environment Day pledge to rid India of single-use plastic was a bold move. India subsequently pushed for a global resolution under the aegis of the United Nations to commit all countries phase out single-use plastic by 2030. According to Hindustan Times, a national policy on single-use plastics currently being put together is proving to be a humongous task involving inputs from several ministries, led by the consumer affairs ministry.

Modi government to introduce Bill to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India

The Narendra Modi-led government has introduced a provision in the Higher Education Commission of India Bill to permit foreign universities entry and operation. This comes after the BJP had opposed the UPA government's plan to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses in India.

According to Indian Express, the Bill aims to set up a single higher education regulator that will replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The HRD Ministry is learnt to have circulated the draft law for inter-ministerial consultation this week. Sources told the leading daily that the Bill carries a clause stating that the new Higher Education Commission can permit “highly-reputed foreign universities” to set up campuses in India.

These cowards will not be allowed to malign and tarnish the image of Jadavpur University: Tweets Babul Supriyo

A day after he was heckled at Jadavpur University here, Union minister Babul Supriyo on Friday described his attackers as "cowards and hooligans" who would be found soon, but would not be dealt in a similar manner rather "rehabilitated mentally".

Zeroing in on a picture of a student pulling him by his hair, Supriyo in a tweet, wondered what action would the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government take against the student for assaulting him without any provocation.

SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who had allegedly committed suicide following alleged caste-based discrimination, seeking to end such bias in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.

While Vemula, a Ph.D scholar at Hyderabad Central University had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, following alleged caste bias, Tadvi, a tribal student at TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide on May 22 this year due to alleged caste-based discrimination by three doctors in her college.

Left parties slam Modi government over deteriorating economy

Left leaders on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the "deepening economic crisis" in the country and accused it of offering concessions to corporates and neglecting the plight of farmers.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said only Left parties can challenge the "rightist disorientation" and a "definite fascist trend" in the country.

"Modi government in the past months has provided a relief of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the rich in the country but has shied away from helping the farmers who are forced to commit suicide due to farming sector distress," Yechury said at a convention.

The government does not discriminate on the basis of religions, claims Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that the government does not discriminate in Hindus and Muslims. However, when his statements after he became Chief Minister and his recent claim are compared, it found huge discrepancies.

In an interview with Network18 recently, Adityanath claimed that in his state Muslims are availed more government benefits than Hindus. "See, poor is poor. Government plans should reach everybody without discrimination. It has been our motive that development is for everybody. Remember, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. This is not a slogan, this is a reality and we are proud that we took everything to the ground-level," Adityanath said in the interview, according to Firstpost.

WORLD:

Trudeau says 'sorry' again after another set of racist photos surface

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a second apology after another set of photographs of him in dark makeup surfaced in the media.

In a video message on Twitter, Trudeau said that what he did was "hurtful" to people.

"What I did was hurtful to people who live with intolerance and discrimination every day. I recognize that, and I take full responsibility for it. I know that I let a lot of people down with that choice, and I am deeply sorry," he tweeted.

UN chief could discuss Kashmir issue at UNGA: UN spokesman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is likely to use the opportunity of discussions during the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins here next week to raise the Kashmir issue, the UN chief's spokesperson has said.

Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric during the daily press briefing here on Thursday said that the UN chief has underscored the need for dialogue as the only way to resolve the issue and, "as part of the solution for the current crisis in Kashmir, to make sure that human rights aspects are very much dealt with, as well."

Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail 'escapes' to US, seeks political asylum

Pakistani rights activist Gulalai Ismail has "escaped" authorities in Islamabad last month and has reached the US, where she has applied for political asylum, a media report said.

Dawn news quoted The New York Times as saying in its report on Thursday that the 32-year-old is currently residing with her sister in Brooklyn, New York.

David Cameron reveals Manmohan Singh’s Pakistan military action plan

Former British premier David Cameron released his memoirs on Thursday, in which he speaks of getting on well with "saintly" former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, who even confided in him about the prospect of military action against Pakistan in case of another Mumbai-like terrorist attack.

'For The Record' is a chronicle of 52-year-old Cameron's personal as well as professional life, specifically covering the period between 2010 and 2016 when he was in charge at Downing Street and had close dealings with both Singh as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tulsi Gabbard welcomes PM Narendra Modi to US, says 'sorry' for not being able to attend 'Howdy Modi' event

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Indian-origin woman candidate for US presidential elections, has extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to US while also apologised for not being able to join the "Howdy Modi" event scheduled to be held in Houston on September 22.

Gabbard, a member of the Democratic Party of the United States clarified that she won't be able to present at the event due to prior commitments related to her scheduled presidential campaigns. "Namaste! I would like to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on his latest visit to the US and I am sorry that I will not be able to join there in person due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. I am really glad to see so many Indian Americans from all across our country as well as colleagues from Congress coming together there," she said in a video message.

