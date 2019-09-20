Left parties slam Modi government over deteriorating economy

New Delhi: Left leaders on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the "deepening economic crisis" in the country and accused it of offering concessions to corporates and neglecting the plight of farmers.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said only Left parties can challenge the "rightist disorientation" and a "definite fascist trend" in the country.

"Modi government in the past months has provided a relief of over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the rich in the country but has shied away from helping the farmers who are forced to commit suicide due to farming sector distress," Yechury said at a convention.

The convention was attended by leaders of CPI(M), CPI, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) to discuss the "economic crisis" in the country and their nationwide protest against the government policies from October 10-16.

"The situation is very bad and lives of people are on the verge of destruction. The unemployment is at its highest level in last 50 years, industries and businesses are ruined and suffering from job losses, agriculture sector is the worst hit with farmers forced to commit suicide," Yechury claimed.

He further alleged that hundred percent foreign investment in defence production and telecom sectors will pose a "threat" to the security of the country.

Yechury asked the government to invest in rural sector to raise the local demand to boost the economy instead of offering concessions to corporates and speculative investments through share markets.

Communist Party of India(CPI) general secretary D Raja stressed the need to save the working class people and deprived sections of the society in view of the "deepening economic crisis".

He slammed the government claiming the economy is "in shambles".

"The Indian economy is in shambles. But,, instead of retrieving it from this deep crisis, the RSS-BJP combine have plunged the country in political in a political-social crisis," Raja said referring to scrapping of Article 370, mob lynchings and the National Register of Citizens(NRC) exercise in Assam.

A joint statement from the five Left parties demanded an increased public investment to generate employment and unemployment allowance for the youth.

Monthly minimum wage of Rs 18,000, living wages to retrenched workers, ban on privatisation of public sector, enhancing MNREGA allocation, loan waiver for farmers, and raising old age, widow pensions, were other demands raised at the convention.