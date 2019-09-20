Mumbai: MHADA to redevelop 2000 slum hutments in Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put an end to speculation about redevelopment of Motilal Nagar slum area in Goregaon. It has planned redevelopment of 2000 hutments. Moreover, it will also receive extra 2500 homes that will be sold by lottery system to common people.
The redevelopment talks have been going on since months. Some people of Motilal Nagar have been opposing the plan and wants to redevelopment the slum on their own and some expects as MHADA plans. However, now it is clear that the redevelopment will be done by MHADA.
According to a senior official of MHADA, the 2000 homes are spread across 142 acres of Motilal Nagar. MHADA will carry out the rehabilitation under Development Control Rules 33 (10) meamnt for slum redevelopment. The survey has already began in the area. "We will rehabilitate all eligible citizens, but decision regarding 33(10) or other provisions of DCPR will be taken after completion of survey and finalising beneficiaries," B Radhakrishnan, Mumbai Board Chief Officer of Mhada told DNA.
The reason MHADA is focusing on Motilal Nagar because the land is of MHADA only. Moreover, once the redevelopment is done MHADA will have many houses that can be sold on lottery basis to common people. Which will eventually solve a huge problem s of MHADA.
