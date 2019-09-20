Mumbai: MHADA to redevelop 2000 slum hutments in Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put an end to speculation about redevelopment of Motilal Nagar slum area in Goregaon. It has planned redevelopment of 2000 hutments. Moreover, it will also receive extra 2500 homes that will be sold by lottery system to common people.

The redevelopment talks have been going on since months. Some people of Motilal Nagar have been opposing the plan and wants to redevelopment the slum on their own and some expects as MHADA plans. However, now it is clear that the redevelopment will be done by MHADA.