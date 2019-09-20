Distance education admission deadline may be extended

Mumbai: Students aspiring to pursue further studies or seeking admission to the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), Mumbai University (MU), may have additional time to do so, as the institute is likely to extend the deadline beyond September 20, sources said.

The initial deadline was August 31 but the admission process is expected to continue. A senior IDOL official told The Free Press Journal, “We may extend the deadline further as there are a large number of students seeking admission.”

The fast and furious monsoon is largely to blame for students being unable to apply. Vinod Malale, spokesperson of IDOL said, “We aim to accommodate more students at IDOL.

Students who have not secured college admissions for not getting sufficient marks or Allowed To Keep Terms (ATKT) can apply here.”

Over 63,500 students have confirmed their seats by paying fees. Till date, over 66,700 applications have been received for IDOL. Around 12 courses are offered at IDOL,which is managed by around 35 teachers.

Students revealed IDOL offers them an opportunity to pursue careers from outside the city.

Alisha Mendes, a student said, “It helps us to continue studying while working.” Sagar Ghosh, another student said, “We can study even if we are working in another city or state. The entire application process is online and the study material is provided too.”