Mumbai: Teenager rapes 10 year old girl at Goregaon

Mumbai: Bangur Nagar police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a few DVDs. The teen was sent to a remand home and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Naya Nagar area in Goregaon (W). The arrested teenager, who is a resident of the same area, took his neighbour, a 10-year-old girl at his house on the pretext of giving her a few Bollywood song DVDs.

Police said, after the teen escorted the minor in his house, he forced himself on her and raped her. In order to avert arrest, after the act, the teen threatened her of dire consequences if she mentioned the incident to anyone. The teen then let her go.

When the minor girl reached home, she was scared, which her parents noticed. After the girl's parents enquired with her, she narrated the horrific incident, which left them shocked. The girl's parents immediately approached Bangur Nagar Police and registered a case against the teenager.

Police booked the teen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape (section 376), criminal intimidation (section 506) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. The teen was sent to Dongri remand home after getting custody at the juvenile justice court, said police.

Shobha Pise, senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station said a police team is investigating the case further. Police have also taken samples from the teenager and the victim, to build a strong case against the teen for conviction.