Mumbai: MBMC meet held under cop cover

Bhayandar: A day after Shiv Sainik’s vandalised the municipal property over the issue of a delay in constructing an art gallery in the memory of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) scheduled the standing committee meeting on Thursday, amid a heavy security cover by local police personnel.

The apparent anticipation was the arrival of absconding Sena corporators, who have been charged for criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and damage of public property among other sections of IPC.

However, neither did the accused members turn up, nor did the resolution (seeking an approval for the construction of an art gallery) find its place in the meeting’s agenda.

According to sources, the accused Sena activists, including 18 municipal corporators and the leader of the opposition, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest were trying to procure anticipatory bails from a lower court.