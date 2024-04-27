Mumbai Weather Update For April 27: City Braces For Heatwave On Weekend; Mercury To Hover Around 30°C Today

Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Heatwave On Weekend; Mercury To Hover Around 30°C Today |

Mumbai: The city witnessed another sunny day on Saturday morning, maintaining the clear sky trend witnessed in recent days, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburban areas are expected to experience mainly clear skies throughout the morning and the remainder of the day. However, heatwave conditions are anticipated to sizzle the city, as predicted by the weather agency.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperature-wise, Mumbai saw a minimum of 26°C today, with the mercury set to rise to a maximum of 37°C. The ongoing heatwave conditions are keeping temperatures steady at around 30°C. Winds blowing from the north-westerly direction maintain a consistent speed of 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 am and is expected to set around 07:00 pm.

Heatwave To Hit From Tomorrow

Looking ahead, a slight rise in temperatures is projected, with Sunday reaching 27°C, followed by a surge to 28°C on Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday through Friday, a slight decrease is anticipated, with minimum temperatures hitting 27°C.

Heatwave is expected to hit the city and its surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday. Maximum temperatures in Mumbai and surrounding areas are expected to surge at an average of 39°C with interior areas expected to see temperatures above 42°C.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 58, categorising it as Satisfactory. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values ranging from zero to 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.