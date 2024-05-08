FPJ Mumbai Debate: 'No One Will Be Thrown Out Of Dharavi, We Are Building New Life For Them' Says Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale |

Mumbai: In the fierce electoral arena of Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, the incumbent MP and Shiv Sena leader, stands as a formidable contender representing the Mahayuti alliance. Shewale, who aligned with the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena following a party split, clinched victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Conversely, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has placed their faith in Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Desai, a steadfast loyalist to the Thackeray family known for his adeptness in election management, legal matters, and backroom activities. Rahul Shewale, in an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, shared his vision and outlined major projects planned for his constituency. The Mumbai South Central constituency encompasses Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, and Mahim.

Shewale highlighted redevelopment as the primary challenge in this constituency, noting that the government has already undertaken significant projects for the residents of South Central. "We are not only planning but also implementing the projects and policies we promised," he affirmed. "The BDD chawl development, which was stagnant for decades, is now making progress, and we have effectively addressed all the demands of BDD chawl residents. While the Dharavi redevelopment project encounters some hurdles, these are primarily due to misconceptions among the public. Surveys are currently underway, ensuring that eligible legal residents receive their rightful homes."

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of various government agencies like MMRDA, the Maharashtra government, and BMC, Shewale emphasized accelerated progress in slum redevelopment initiatives. "Our recent decision to redevelop 33.15 hectares to relocate 16,575 slum residents from the Ramabai Nagar area by MMRDA exemplifies our commitment," he remarked. Gawthan Koliwada, Punjabi Camp Colony of Sion, and Sindhi Colony of Chembur are among the areas slated for development. Despite challenges posed by legal proceedings and stop-work notices, Shewale reaffirmed endeavors to resolve impediments while initiating infrastructure projects like pumping stations and bridges connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

Dharavi, recognized as Asia's largest slum, falls within the South Central Constituency, and its redevelopment project has stirred controversy. Shewale addressed the concerns of Dharavi residents regarding the development, accusing opposition party leaders and candidates of deceiving the people with falsehoods. "Dharavi is my birthplace, and I understand that genuine residents desire change. They have grown impatient and seek transformation," he asserted. "Opposing candidates, unfamiliar with life in this slum, are spreading misinformation. It's crucial to clarify that the project belongs to the Maharashtra government, not Adani. This endeavor has always been my dream project, and I am determined to see it through to completion."

Addressing the anxieties of Dharavi residents regarding potential displacement, Shewale assured that no legally residing individual would be evicted. "Dharavi residents need not worry; our commitment is 'Sabhi ko dukan, sabhi ko makan aur chehre pe muskan'," he assured. "A new survey is underway to verify the eligibility of legal residents. Upon completion, design plans will be formulated, industries will be modernized, including Kumbharwada and leather industries, and residents will enjoy enhanced benefits. We envision a new Dharavi, akin to the acclaimed Dharavi model during the pandemic. We guarantee that the Dharavi redevelopment model will gain global recognition," assured Shewale.

In addressing those who oppose the project, he remarked, "The Adani Group operates numerous projects in Mumbai, including Adani Electricity and the airport, without encountering opposition. It's clear that the opposition to this project stems from personal and political interests. The healthcare, lifestyle, and education in Dharavi must undergo significant improvements to provide residents with a better quality of life, which this project aims to achieve. As a civil engineer myself, I understand that allocating 500 square feet of area is feasible, but it ultimately depends on the Floor Space Index (FSI) we are allocated and can utilize. Therefore, we can only commit to providing 350 square feet of area to the residents."

For the past two years, Mumbai residents have been without corporators, a situation that Rahul Shewale attributes to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's failure to conduct municipal elections. Shewale expressed concern over the absence of corporators, stating, "It's a significant setback for our municipalities as residents are grappling with various issues. Mumbai is facing water supply problems, with many areas relying on water tankers and bottled water. However, with the completion of tunnel work imminent, we anticipate resolving this issue soon. When the elections were scheduled to take place, the former Chief Minister failed to make the necessary decision, which is why we find ourselves in this situation."

When discussing the anticipated outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shewale expressed confidence in securing a majority. Acknowledging the Prime Minister's efforts, he remarked, "The Modi wave is evident across the country. Infrastructure projects in Mumbai could only proceed with approvals from the central government. Initiatives like the Atal Setu and coastal road have materialized due to central government support. Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde's leadership has been decisive, and under his guidance, we've successfully completed two years in the Maharashtra government. I am confident that we will secure a significant victory margin in this Lok Sabha election."