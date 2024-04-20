Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Shewale Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Rahul Shewale Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray |

Shivsena candidate from South Central Mumbai Rahul Shewale met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence at Shivaji Park on Friday. Recently, Raj Thackeray extended his unconditional support to Mahayuti in Maharashtra. Shewale was accompanied by Shivsena MLA Sada sarvankar, MNS leader Sandip Deshpande, Shivsena MLA Tukaram Kate. Shewale and Raj Thackeray discussed different issues of the constituency. Raj Thackeray also gave suggestions to Shewale about the May 17th Mahayuti rally.

According to Shewale, Raj Thackeray suggested that he take care of his health while conducting rallies and campaigns. Shewale said to the media " The meeting was encouraging. After leaving Shivsena, Raj Thackeray once again will cast his vote Bow and Arrow symbol. This is a fortunate thing for me."

On the day of Gudipadwa, Raj Thackeray extended his unconditional support to the BJP alliance in Maharashtra. He mentioned that his support is to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. India will progress under the leadership of Modi. He had also clarified that he can criticise Modi for his wrong policies in future.

After a few days, Raj Thackeray had called a meeting with his party office bearers and instructed them to support Mahayuti in Maharashtra. He also said that a list of MNS leaders will be issued soon so Mahayuti candidates can contact specific office bearers of MNS during rally for help.