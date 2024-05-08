Mumbai: NCB Crack Down On Multiple Drug Syndicates, Arrests Wanted Drug Offenders In special Drive

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File pic

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has not only heightened up the vigil to curb the drug trafficking but also successfully launched a special drive to apprehend the drug offenders who are wanted in previous cases. To this effect, four persons have been arrested just within a span of one week. The arrested persons had convincing involvement in various drug crime matters wherein cases were registered by NCB.

On 01.05.2024, RL Patel, a Surat, Gujarat based supplier of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs was arrested in connection with seizure of 28,245 tablets of Nitrazepam on 10.04.2024 in which three persons including Mumbai based distributor and two associates were already arrested. Incriminating evidences have been complied which corroborate to the involvement of the members in the interstate drug syndicate.

On 06.05.2024, D.Rathore was arrested who was involved in seizure of 2 kgs Mephedrone at Bhiwandi, Thane. 3 persons were already arrested in this matter and D.Rathore was the supplier of the seized drugs who was hiding. He was frequently changing locations and mode of travel to evade trace out. However, based on intensive analysis, he was detected and finally intercepted.

On 07.05.2024, S.Tomar was arrested in connection with seizure of 1,199 bottles of Codeine syrup effected last year. Tomar was also arrested in other NDPS cases also registered by NCB. He was the main stockist and supplier of the contraband.

On 08.05.2024, NCB team successfully intercepted Baboosh alias S.Chaudhry for involvement in the seizure of 20 kgs Mephedrone from Dongri area of Mumbai last year. The consignment was to be procured by S.Chaudhry but timely interception of the consignment led to arrest of three persons on the spot. During follow up investigation, the main kingpin, financer and key associates were arrested. Further, elaborated financial investigation was also conducted in this matter which led to successful freezing of illegally acquired property worth in multiple crores.

On 08.05.2024, F.M. Shaikh was arrested in connection with seizure of 157 gms Mephedrone in a seizure matter effected in 2021. A stock of the seized contraband was seized from his home during follow up after his associate was arrested with drugs. F.M. Shaikh has been evading the agency since then. During recent increased intelligence recently, he was detected in Mumbai and was arrested. F.M. Shaikh has an elongated criminal history with multiple cases registered against him having serious charges.