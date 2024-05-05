Mumbai: NCB Seizes Illicitly Sourced ₹1 Crore Pharma Drugs, One Held

Seized Pharma Drugs By NCB | FPJ

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai have busted an interstate drug syndicate and have seized 169.7 kgs Codeine syrup, 22000 tablets of Alprazolam and 10380 tablets of Nitrazepam totally valued at Rs 1 crore. The agency sleuths have also arrested one person and claimed that the syndicate was actively involved in procurement of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs and further distributing the consignment in Mumbai and MMR. The drugs were illicitly sourced from other states through inland parcels, sources said.



According to the NCB sources, input was gathered wherein a Mumbra based syndicate was actively involved in procurement of pharmaceutical drugs and further distributing the consignment in Mumbai and MMR. Accordingly, intensive field intelligence and analysis led to the identification of a few persons who were allegedly involved in bulk quantity procurement of illicit pharma drugs from other states. Upon further technical workout, a courier line was identified which was being misused for the transportation purpose.

"Gradually, a storage location for safe keeping of the procured drugs was established in Panvel. Based on the effort made, information was analysed wherein a bulk consignment of drugs was to be delivered at the storage location. On Saturday, active surveillance was mounted on the storage location area and it was informed that a parcel was delivered in the location. NCB Mumbai team maintained the discreet surveillance and awaited for the suspected person named T.M.Shafi. Later on, T.M.Shafi came into the area in a car to pick up the consignment. Subsequently, TM Shafi was intercepted by NCB officers and when search of the premises was taken, a total of Codeine syrup weighing 169.7 kgs and 12,400 tablets of Alprazolam were recovered," said an NCB official.

He added, "Consequently, spot interrogation of T.M. Shafi led to disclosure of another consignment at another location in Mumbra. Immediately, an NCB team proceeded to the area. Upon identification, a search of premises was conducted which led to further recovery of 9,600 tablets of Alprazolam and 10,380 tablets of Nitrazepam. Accordingly, all the illicitly procured contraband, the vehicle used by T.M. Shafi was seized T.M. Shafi was subjected to further questioning wherein incriminating data has been disclosed which is presently under investigation."