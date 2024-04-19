 IPS NCB DDG Gynaneshwar Singh Removed As Chief Vigilance Officer
The SET report, based on which the CBI initiated the FIR against Wankhede, was declared unlawful and adverse remarks were passed against Gyaneshwar Singh by the CAT.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Controversial IPS Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General (DDG) Gynaneshwar Singh was removed as the Chief Vigilance Officer by the Ministry of Home Affairs order on Friday.

Last October, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had dismissed the review petition filed by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in controversial CBI FIR against Indian Revenue Service officer and former NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede.

The Delhi High Court had come down heavily on Gyanenshwar Singh and sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police on the complaint filed by IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede against NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh. Wankhede has sought registration of an FIR against Singh under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act

