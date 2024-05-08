Mumbai: BMC Appeals Citizens To Avoid Eating Street Foods Especially In Summer After 2 Cases Of Food Poisoning In City | File pic

Mumbai: After two different incidents of food poisoning in Mumbai, the BMC has appealed to the citizens to avoid eating street foods, especially in summer. In the wake of the recent death of a youth after eating chicken shawarma, an advisory was issued by the health department on Wednesday. The civic body also removed 15 illegal hawkers from the areas where the shop was located in Mankhurd.

A 19-year-old Prathamesh Bhokse died on Tuesday morning after consuming chicken shawarma from a local shop located to Mankhurd’s Maharashtra Nagar area, while five were admitted to KEM Hospital, after food poisoning. In a similar incident, at least 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning after they ate chicken shawarma on a street in Goregaon East on April 26 and 27.

"Many peole prefer to eat on the street as it is easily available. Often, street food is found to be of poor quality, stale and not properly stored. Also, due to the rising temperature in summer, the food spoils quickly. Consuming such substandard food items can lead to health problems like food poisoning. So we have issued an advisory for the citizens to create awareness," said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the M East ward took action on street vendors in Maharashtra Nagar at Mankhurd on Wednesday. The goods and other items of the vegetable vendors and hawkers were confiscated by the civic team. However, such action is just an eye-wash and no stringent action is taken on hawkers, complaints Vishal Sangare, a local resident.

* Avoid eating street food and juice.

* Eat home-made fresh food, store cooked food should be covered.

* Non-vegetarian food items such as fish and chicken should be fresh, clean and properly cooked.

* Parents should not allow their kids to eat street food.

* In case of symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and jaundice, immediately contact the doctor at the nearest civic dispensary or hospital.