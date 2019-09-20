Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road, rescue operations underway

Mumbai: A portion of a four-storeyed building collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak Road here on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no person is trapped as the building was already vacated.
According India.com, the building collapsed at around 10:45 AM due to heavy rainfall in the region. Seven fire brigades vehicles along with several ambulances rushed to the spot. The building was immediately vacated and no person is believed to be trapped under the debris.
Further details are awaited. BY ANI
