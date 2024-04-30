 Live Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event Addressed By PM Justin Trudeau
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLive Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event Addressed By PM Justin Trudeau
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event Addressed By PM Justin Trudeau

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | file (representational pic)
30 April 2024 09:36 AM IST

MEA Summons Canadian Envoy After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Toronto Event Attended By PM Trudeau

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at a public event in Toronto that was attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the shouting of the slogans at the event that was personally addressed by Trudeau as "disturbing" and said it illustrated once again the political space that has been given in Canada to "separatism, extremism and violence".

Read Also
MEA Summons Canadian Envoy After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Toronto Event Attended By PM...
article-image
30 April 2024 09:36 AM IST

5 Members Of A Family Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Kerala's Kannur

Five members of a family, including a child, were killed after their car collided with a lorry in Kerala's Kannur on Monday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as KN Padmakumar (59) resident of Kalichanadukkam, Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52) resident of Bheemanadi, Ajitha (35), Kozhummal Krishnan (65), and Akash (nine).

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10.15 pm on Monday in the Kannapuram area in Kannur when the family of five was travelling from Thalassery to Kasaragod.

30 April 2024 09:36 AM IST

6 Killed After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst, Overturns On Car In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night.

The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon.

According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst.

Read Also
Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface
article-image
30 April 2024 08:04 AM IST

Uttarakhand Government Suspends Licenses Of 14 Patanjali Products, Criminal Case Filed Against Ramdev

The Uttarakhand government, in an affidavit, told the Supreme Court that it has granted permission to file a complaint against Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for repeated violations of the drug advertisements law and suspended manufacturing licenses for 14 of their products.

In the affidavit, the Uttarakhand government submitted that its State Licencing Authority has issued a public notice intimating that publication of advertisements contrary to the law would entail strict disciplinary and legal action, including fine, imprisonment, or both.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Government Suspends Licenses Of 14 Patanjali Products, Criminal Case Filed Against...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event...

Live Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event...

Rajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election...

Rajnath Singh Possesses Revolver & Double Barrel Gun, Doesn't Own Car, Reveals His Election...

President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya On May 1

President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya On May 1

MEA Summons Canadian Envoy After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Toronto Event Attended By PM...

MEA Summons Canadian Envoy After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Toronto Event Attended By PM...

Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface

Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface