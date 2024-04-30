Live Breaking News Updates: Canadian Envoy Summoned After Khalistan Zindabad Slogans Raised At Event Addressed By PM Justin Trudeau

MEA Summons Canadian Envoy After 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised At Toronto Event Attended By PM Trudeau

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at a public event in Toronto that was attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the shouting of the slogans at the event that was personally addressed by Trudeau as "disturbing" and said it illustrated once again the political space that has been given in Canada to "separatism, extremism and violence".