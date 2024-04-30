 Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface

Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface

The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Tragic Accident: 6 Dead After Truck Suffers Tyre Burst In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Visuals Surface | ANI

Bhagalpur: Six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night. The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon. According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst. Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage. The rescue operations continued late into Monday night. The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, officials informed.

Further updates are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

J&K Tragedy: 3 Minors Among 4 Dead, 350 Families Relocated As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Valley

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Death Threat To Ex-BJP MLA Jitender Shunty From Khalistani Extremist, Complaint Filed With Delhi...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check How Much Smriti Irani's Wealth Has Increased In Last 5 Years

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...