Nursing College Scam: CBI Shows Zero Tolerance Policy Against Own Officials, 23 Person Booked | File Photo

In furtherance of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and upholding its core values of industry, integrity and impartiality, the internal vigilance mechanism of CBI has led to unearthing of a conspiracy involving some of its own officials and officials of State Nursing Colleges and Patwaris in the State of Madhya Pradesh. A case registered by CBI reinforces its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and shows that CBI does not spare its own officials, if found deviating from core values of the organization.

CBI, ACB, Bhopal had constituted 7 Core teams and 3-4 support teams comprising of officials from CBI, those nominated by Nursing Colleges in MP and Patwaris, in compliance of directions of Hon’ble High Court for conducting State-wide inspections to ascertain whether the Nursing Colleges satisfied the laid down norms and standards for Nursing Colleges in respect of infrastructural facilities and faculty.

During monitoring of inspections being carried out by various teams, officials of one of the support teams, including Rahul Raj, Inspector, CBI were found to be indulging in corrupt activities, It was observed that they were giving favourable inspection reports in lieu of bribes collected through conduits. The internal vigilance mechanism of CBI came into action and a case against 23 persons, including Inspector Rahul Raj, 03 other CBI officials and conduits/touts was registered.

On Saturday, Inspector Rahul Raj was caught red handed while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs. 10 lacs from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil. In follow up action, CBI, New Delhi conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and effected recoveries of over Rs. 2.33 Crore in cash, 4 gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

13 accused persons including Rahul Raj, Inspector, CBI, Sushil Kumar Majoka, Inspector, MP Police on attachment with CBI and Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore, who were acting as touts and three women have been arrested in the case. All of the arrested accused persons have been remanded to CBI custody till 29.05.2024. CBI has also initiated administrative action against the erring officials.