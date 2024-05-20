Indore: CBI Picks Up Office-Bearers Of Four Nursing Colleges In City | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Months after inspecting nursing colleges in the state, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday reportedly picked up office-bearers of as many as four institutes in the city. As per sources, the CBI team had come from Delhi. ‘As of now, what we know is that CBI has detained some office-bearers of some college. We don’t have any further information,’ additional commissioner of police (Law & Order) Amit Singh said.

On the instruction of Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), CBI had conducted inspections in nursing colleges across the state and submitted its report. As many as 26 nursing colleges in the city were found suitable and five unsuitable and two with deficiencies in the CBI investigation.

The court also issued the listicle chart of 306 colleges where the CBI had conducted inquiry and categorised colleges in ‘suitable’, ‘deficient’ and ‘unsuitable’ categories. The CBI found 169 suitable, 72 deficient and 66 unsuitable colleges in the state. The five colleges, which were found unsuitable in Indore, included Rai Academy Nursing College, Jagadguru Dattatray College of Nursing, Varma Union Nursing College, Hritunjay School of Nursing and Devi Ahilya Nursing College & Associated Hospital

Power Grid Capacity Expanded In Mahalaxmi Zone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the surging electricity demand during scorching heat, the capacity of the power grid at Dewas Road Mahalaxmi Zone of Indore has been significantly expanded. Under the guidance of Manoj Sharma, superintending engineer of the City Circle, the Mangalia Road power substation has been upgraded by an additional 2 megawatts (MW), bringing its total capacity to 10 MW.

This enhancement is expected to benefit approximately 5,000 electricity consumers residing in areas such as Kansa Green, Ansal, Panchvati, Mangalia, Lasudia Mori, Arandiya, SDA Compound, and Talawali Chanda. With the increased capacity, residents can now enjoy better quality of electricity services than before.

The successful expansion of the grid was made possible through the commendable cooperation of executive engineer Rajesh Dubey, Vinay Pratap Singh, high pressure incharge DharmendraPanwar, Mahalaxmi Zone incharge PK Mishra, Akhilesh Mandloi, Sandeep Prajapat, and other dedicated professionals. This development marks a significant step toward meeting the growing energy needs of Indore’s residents and ensuring a reliable power supply during peak demand periods.