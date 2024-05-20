S*x Toy Slips Inside 45-Yr-Old Gujarat Man's Rectum, Complains Of Stomach Pain; Ghaziabad Docs Remove It Without Surgery

Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old Gujarat man had a horrid time after he ended up inserting a sex-toy which got stuck inside his anus. Initially, the man didn't inform anyone about his predicament out of shame.

However, the growing discomfort and persistent pain in the rectum and stomach forced him to seek medical counsel. He was also finding it difficult to pass stool since the incident.

This took the man to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where he complained to the doctors about his stomach pain. The doctors then ordered for an X-ray. That is when the whole incident came to light.

The man told the doctors about the entire incident and how the sex-toy had been stuck inside his rectum for over four days. He also confided in them how his trouble was his own doing and he lost control of the sex-toy during the act.

A colonoscopy was also done by the doctors to ascertain the way out to help the distressed man. Initially, it looked like a surgery would be required to remove the sex-toy. However, the doctors managed to remove the sex-toy without any surgery and the man experienced relief from pain after days of discomfort.

What Do Experts Say About Sex-Toys?

Experts have often warned about the dangers involved in using sex-toys. They have often adviced caution when using such products. Experts have often explained how a sex-toy getting stuck inside the private parts can be extremely dangerous. Reports of people going through a horrid time after failed attempts or experiments with sex toys have surfaced time and again.

In fact, in the year 2014, a 50-year-old UK man identified as Nigel Willis died after getting a sex toy lodged up his bottom. What also contributed to his death was that he was too embarrased to seek medical help and died within 5 days of the incident.