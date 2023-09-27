 'Very Disheartening': Hans Niemann Responds To Claims Of Using Sex Toy To Beat Magnus Carlsen Last Year
Hans Niemann has strongly denied claims of cheating by using a sex toy during a game with Magnus Carlsen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlsen. | (Credits: Twitter)

American Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann has opened up on the stunning allegations of cheating alleged by World No.1 Magnus Carlsen during Sinquefield Cup St Louis, Missouri in September 2022. Niemann denied using any sex toy to influence the result in his favor and that it's disheartening to hear such things.

Niemann had scored a notable victory over Carlsen, but was accused of cheating, leading to a massive row between the two. Hence, the pair settled a $100m (£79m) lawsuit last month. On Monday evening, renowned tv presenter Piers Morgan spoke to Niemann and asked whether he used any foul means to beat Carlsen.

To be clear, on the specific allegation - have you ever used anal beads while playing chess?" Morgan questioned, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Niemann expressed his surprise and responded:

"Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know - maybe you're personally interested, but I can tell you, no. Categorically, no, of course not.

"Very disheartening" - Hans Niemann

The 20-year-old admitted that such events have taught him very important life lessons, elaborating:

"It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory. These things happen and I managed to learn a lot during that time and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess."

