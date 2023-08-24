 Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen Wins First Tiebreak To Take Crucial Lead Over Praggnanandhaa
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChess World Cup Final Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen Wins First Tiebreak To Take Crucial Lead Over Praggnanandhaa

Chess World Cup Final Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen Wins First Tiebreak To Take Crucial Lead Over Praggnanandhaa

The duo will lock horns shortly in Game 2 which will decide the winner of the competition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
ICF Twitter

Norwegian legend Magnus Carlsen took a crucial lead in the Chess World Cup 2023 final as he won the first Game against Indian prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in Baku.

The duo will lock horns shortly in Game 2 which will decide the winner of the competition.

In a game where fortunes swung from one side to another, the 18-year-old Indian sensation surrendered the point after coming under time pressure.

Carlsen won game 1 in 45 moves and will have the advantage of white pieces in the second game, leaving Praggnanandhaa in a must-win situation.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with white, made the first move -f e4 - and got into a better position due to some careful maneuvering. Carlsen responded with an e5 at the start of the contest.

Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana scored a convincing victory with black over Nijat Abasov in their first tie-break game and now only needs a draw in the second to clinch third place.

Read Also
Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Visits Atria Institute Of Technology In Bengaluru

WATCH: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Visits Atria Institute Of Technology In Bengaluru

Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad

Asian Games 2023: Qasim Akram To Lead As Pakistan Shaheens Confirm Squad

Chess World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Here's How Much Finalists Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen Will...

Chess World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Here's How Much Finalists Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen Will...

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That...

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That...

Neymar Jr. Set To Play In India For The First Time; Here's How & When

Neymar Jr. Set To Play In India For The First Time; Here's How & When