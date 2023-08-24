Chess World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Here's How Much Finalists Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen Will Take Home

The Chess World Cup final between Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen is going on in Baku with both players locked in an intense battle in the tie-breaks.

The first Game between Pragg and Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves while the second also suffered the same fate after 30 moves.

Pragg played with white pieces in the first game and with black in the second. The new chess world champion will now be decided after two tie-breaks on Thursday.

Five-time world champion Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The Indian did not face any trouble with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

Praggnanandhaa was ahead on time at the start of the contest, but was unable to press home the advantage. He himself came under time by the end of the contest.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

Pragg meanwhile, is looking to give it his best shot on the final day and relax after that.

"I didn't really think that he would go for a quick draw today, but I realised when he went for this line that he wants to make a draw; I was also fine with that. I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that," Pragg said.

Prize Money for FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

Both finalists are going to get quite rich no matter who wins or loses the last two Games.

While the winner will be richer by $110,000 (₹90,93,551), the losing finalist will take home $80,000 (₹66,13,444). The total prize pool for the tournament is ₹1,51,392,240 approx).

