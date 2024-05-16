SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport In Hyderabad; Here’s What Happens In Case Of A Washout

Heavy showers in Hyderabad | Credits: Twitter

The rain is likely to play a spoilsport in the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

The city of Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy showers throughout the day and it remains doubtful whether the clash between SRH and GT will take place today. In a video that went viral on social media, the entire ground at the Uppal Stadium has been covered with sheets. As per the report, Hyderabad and Bengaluru received yellow alert for the next two days.

The match against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without a toss due to torrential rain in Ahmedabad. Both sides receive a point each, but Shubman Gill-led GT got knocked out of the tournament in their do-or-die match, which didn't take place due to heavy hours.

However, the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will likely to be the second incident where the match got washed out due to rain in the ongoing IPL 2024.

The upcoming IPL 2024 match is crucial for the Pat Cummins-led side, as they must win to officially become the third team, following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, to qualify for the playoffs. If the match is washed out, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will each receive a point.

Despite this, the Pat Cummins-led side will consolidate their playoff berth with 15 points and a victory in their next match against Punjab Kings would help them secure either second or third place on the points table, depending on the results of Rajasthan Royals' final league stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently at the fourth spot with seven wins in their 12 outings and accumulated 14 points.