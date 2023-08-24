Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That Will Decide The Winner?

Magnus Carlsen vs Praggnanandhaa. | (Credits: Twitter)

At the FIDE Chess World Cup, R Praggnanandhaa of India and Magnus Carlsen, the current world number one, are still tied after two days of rip-roaring play. The tie-breaker, on Thursday, will determine the competition's winner. The players will need to make decisions considerably more quickly and judiciously than they did in Games 1 and 2 due to the time constraints involved. However, fans have been guessing the format of the tiebreaker.

1) How does a tie-breaker work?

During a tie-breaker, two players will play a couple of games in a rapid format, involving a time-control of 25 minutes for each and a 10-second added time for every move. Should both players not break, two more rapid games will be held with a time-control of 10 minutes.

2) If a winner still remains undecided, two more rapid games will take place, but it shall be of 5 minutes and an added 3-second for every move. If a winner still doesn't emerge, the contest will move to a sudden-death mode with a single game in a '3+2' format. In this case, both players get 3 minutes for the whole game and an increment of 2 seconds per move. If a player's main time ends, they generally lose the match.

When and where to watch the tie-breaker contest between R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen of the Chess World Cup 2023 final?

The tie-break contest of the Chess World Cup 2023 final between the two star duo will be held in Azerbaijan and be played in Baku, Azerbaijan. It will start at 4:30 pm IST.

However, it will not be broadcast on TV and the FIDE Chess' Youtube and Twitch Channels will stream the match.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)