Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen, Head-To-Head

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has faced Marnus Carlsen on 19 occasions across different tournaments.

The 18-year-old has faced the World No. 1 only once in classical chess that finished in a draw. As far as rapid/exhibition games go, Carlsen has the upper hand with 7-5.

The remaining rapids (6) between two star players ended in a stalemate. In February 2022, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest player to beat the then-world champion Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa beat World No. 3 Caruana to set up a final clash with Carlsen.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Norway's Magnus Carlsen has held the spot since 2011 and his rating of 2882 is by far the highest in history.

Carlsen also has the longest unbeaten streak in classical chess history and aged 19, became the youngest person to reach the Summit of FIDE rankings.

The change of guard regarding the world chess champion occurred in 2013 when Carlsen defeated Vishwanathan Anand and retained his title comfortably the following year.

Magnus Carlsen made it to the semi-final by defeating Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov.

