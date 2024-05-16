Video: SRH All-Rounder Nitish Reddy Sold For ₹15.6 Lakh, Most Expensive Buy At Andhra Premier League Auction 2024

Nitish Reddy | Credits: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy couldn't contain his excitement after he became the most expensive buy at the Andhra Premier League (APP) Auction 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, May 16.

Representative of the six franchises - Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, Uttarandhra Lions, Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors were at the table to bid for their targeted players ahead of the third edition of the Andhra Premier League.

However, it was the Godavari Titans who stole the spotlight by acquiring the services of rising star Nitish Reddy for a staggering 15.6 lakh at the auction. This marked the most expensive buy by a franchise in the history of the Andhra Premier League auction. The Titans had to face stiff competition from all six franchises before successfully acquiring Nitish.

Nitish Reddy's joy was evident as he was watching the auction live from his hotel room in Hyderabad and the video of his reaction was shared by Sunrisers Orange Army Official on its X handle (formerly Twitter) before it went viral on social media.