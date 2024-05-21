CBI Files Case Against Indore Man On Allegations Of Online Sexual Abuse Of Minor Girl From Australia...

CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against accused from Indore on allegations of Online Sexual Abuse/ Intimidation of a minor girl from Australia. CBI had received input from Interpol in this regard. It was alleged that the accused befriended the said minor girl on a social media platform Instagram. During conversation with the said minor girl, he allegedly groomed her into sending him, her objectionable images and videos.

It was further alleged that over a period of time when the said minor girl was reluctant to share images and videos, the accused started threatening her that he would release her images and videos to her friends and family members, as a result, she continued to share the videos and images under duress. Later, the victim blocked the accused on the said social media platform. However, the accused again contacted the said minor girl over WhatsApp to further intimidate her.

CBI developed the inputs by utilising its expertise to geolocate the accused and to zero-in on his exact whereabouts and also to gather evidence.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating materials like computer hard disk, mobile phone etc.

Investigation in the case is underway.