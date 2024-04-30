 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields MLA Ravindra Waikar From Mumbai North West Against UBT Sena's Amol Kirtikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields MLA Ravindra Waikar From Mumbai North West Against UBT Sena's Amol Kirtikar

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields MLA Ravindra Waikar From Mumbai North West Against UBT Sena's Amol Kirtikar

The development came as Waikar switched to the Shinde Sena from Uddhav Sena after facing heat from the Central agencies.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced the nomination of MLA Ravindra Waikar from the Mumbai North West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. Waikar has been fielded opposite of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Amol Kirtikar.

The development came as Waikar switched sides to the Shinde Sena from Uddhav Sena after facing heat from the Central agencies. Once considered as Uddhav Thackeray's close aide, Waikar joined forces with the Shinde Sena on March 10. After he changed the sides, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that Waikar was under pressure from the Central agencies to either join Shinde Sena or go to jail.

Before joining the Shinde camp, there had been talks for months that Waikar might leave the UBT Sena. He had come under scanner of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to the construction of a luxury hotel in the city, which was allegedly built in breach of an agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Read Also
ED Grills Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Amol Kirtikar For 8 Hrs In Khichdi Scam
article-image

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint alleging Waikar of being part of a Rs 500 crore scam, following which the EOW charged him along with five others. According to Somaiya, Waikar used his political influence to fraudulently obtain approval for constructing a five-star hotel on a plot designated for a garden, leading to significant losses for the BMC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Court Sends 3 Accused To Police Custody Till May 8

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Court Sends 3 Accused To Police Custody Till May 8

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields MLA Ravindra Waikar From...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Fields MLA Ravindra Waikar From...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Had To Break Into My Family To Fight Me,' Says Supriya Sule On Pawar...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Constitution Will Not Change Till I Am Alive,' Assures PM...

The Art Of Living Intuition Programme To Take Place At Nariman Point This Weekend: Check Timings,...

The Art Of Living Intuition Programme To Take Place At Nariman Point This Weekend: Check Timings,...