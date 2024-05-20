 Mumbai LS Polls 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Polling Agent Found Dead Inside Toilet In Worli Booth; Party Blames ECI
The deceased has been identified as Manohar Nalge, who was stationed at a polling booth in Worli. He was a resident of the BDD Chawl situated at NM Joshi Marg, Delisle Road near Worli.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 62-year-old Manohar Nalge was found dead inside the toilet of a polling center | Rucha Kanolkar

Mumbai: A 62-year-old polling booth agent from Shiv Sena (UBT) faction was found dead inside the toilet of the polling center in Mumbai's Worli on Monday (May 20). The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has alleged that the senior citizen and its polling agent felt uncomfortable as did several other officials at the voting center and blamed the Election Commission Of India (ECI) for failing to provide basic facilities at the polling booth during the scorching heat and sultry weather.

The party alleged that absence of proper ventilation facility at the polling booth center had resulted in discomfort to the 62-year-old polling booth agent as well as other staff involved in the election work. Reportedly, an ECI official had fainted due to the excessive heat at the center.

Manohar Nalge was rushed to the KEM hospital after his health deteriorated as he complained of uneasiness after hours of discomfort at the voting center. The hospital authorities declared him dead on arrival. According to the hospital, Nalge breathed his last at around 5.45 pm today. The Sena (UBT) said that Nalge was a long-time polling agent of the party and had been associated with the Shiv Sena for years.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

