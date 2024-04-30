Viral VIDEO: Controversial Poster Featuring Ex-PM Manmohan Singh & Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik Seen In Lutyens' Delhi |

Delhi: A controversial poster emerged in the posh area of Lutyens' Delhi on Tuesday, featuring a photo of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh alongside Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik. Malik is currently imprisoned on charges related to terrorist funding. The poster, urging voters to support the Congress party on May 25, the date of Delhi's polling, also advocates for Yasin Malik's release under the banner of 'voice for democracy.'

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, one can see Delhi police officials removing the controversial poster. However, the poster does not disclose the identity of its sponsor, nor does it provide information about the printing press responsible for its production.

Delhi To Go For Polls On May 25

As Lok Sabha elections 2024 progress, the first and second phases of polling have concluded on April 19 (102 seats) and April 26 (88 seats), respectively. The third phase of voting is scheduled for May 7, covering a total of 94 seats. Delhi has a total of 7 Lok Sabha seats, all of which will witness voting on May 25 in the sixth phase. The Election Commission will announce the results for all the seats nationwide on June 4.

Yasin Malik Currently In Jail

Yasin Malik is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, on charges related to terrorist funding. In 2022, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the NIA court. In the interim, there was controversy when Yasin Malik was brought before the Supreme Court without any formal order. Yasin's wife, Mushaal, continues to appeal to Pakistani leaders and international organisations for his release.